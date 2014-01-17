10th CAB arrives in Thessaloniki for port operations

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, sits in port at Thessaloniki, Greece, on February 25. The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is the first rotational aviation brigade assigned to Atlantic Resolve, a NATO operation designed to increase interoperability among allies, demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to its partners, and deter foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170226-A-TZ475-234

