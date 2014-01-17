10th CAB arrives in Thessaloniki for port operations

Sgt. Allen Hennaman, a crew chief with B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares a helicopter during port operations in Thessaloniki, Greece, on February 25. The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is the first rotational aviation brigade assigned to Atlantic Resolve, a NATO operation designed to increase interoperability among allies, demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to its partners, and deter foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 20170225-A-TZ475-299

