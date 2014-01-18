(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th CAB arrives in Thessaloniki for port operations [Image 5 of 27]

    10th CAB arrives in Thessaloniki for port operations

    THESSALONIKI, GREECE

    01.18.2014

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc.Emily McLeod, a crew chief with B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during port operations at Thessaloniki, Greece, on February 25. The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is the first rotational aviation brigade assigned to Atlantic Resolve, a NATO operation designed to increase interoperability among allies, demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to its partners, and deter foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 20170226-A-TZ475-017

    Date Taken: 01.18.2014
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 12:22
    Photo ID: 3190427
    VIRIN: 170226-A-TZ475-017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: THESSALONIKI, GR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB arrives in Thessaloniki for port operations [Image 1 of 27], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Operation
    Greece
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Port Ops
    Thessaloniki
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

