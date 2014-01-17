Sgt. Stephen Massey, a crew chief with B Company, 2-10 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares a helicopter during port operations in Thessaloniki, Greece, on February 25. The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is the first rotational aviation brigade assigned to Atlantic Resolve, a NATO operation designed to increase interoperability among allies, demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to its partners, and deter foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 20170225-A-TZ475-297
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2014
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 12:22
|Photo ID:
|3190416
|VIRIN:
|170225-A-TZ475-297
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|THESSALONIKI, GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th CAB arrives in Thessaloniki for port operations [Image 1 of 27], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT