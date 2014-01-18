Refuelers with the Helenic Army provide fuel to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from 2-10 Assautl Helicopter Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, during port operations in Thessaloniki, Greece, on February 26. The 10th Combat Aviation Brigade is the first rotational aviation brigade assigned to Atlantic Resolve, a NATO operation designed to increase interoperability among allies, demonstrate the U.S.'s commitment to its partners, and deter foreign aggression. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 20170226-A-TZ475-065

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2014 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 12:22 Photo ID: 3190436 VIRIN: 170226-A-TZ475-065 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.65 MB Location: THESSALONIKI, GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 10th CAB arrives in Thessaloniki for port operations [Image 1 of 27], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.