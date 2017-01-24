Spc. Kayla Pfertsh, of the 411th Transport Company, demonstrates how to use a Search and Rescue Transponder (SART) during an abandon ship drill aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5) on January 24, 2017. Abandon ship drills are one of three drills that are required by federal regulation to be conducted weekly aboard Army watercraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 08:04
|Photo ID:
|3190039
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-QW629-039
|Resolution:
|3099x2214
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato
