Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato

Spc. Kayla Pfertsh, of the 411th Transport Company, demonstrates how to use a Search and Rescue Transponder (SART) during an abandon ship drill aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5) on January 24, 2017. Abandon ship drills are one of three drills that are required by federal regulation to be conducted weekly aboard Army watercraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW