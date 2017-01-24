Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato

U.S. Army mariners, of the 411th Transportation Company, fire an Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun at an inflatable target known as a killer tomato during a sea based gunnery range aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5) on January 24, 2017. Sea based gunnery ranges are designed to familiarize Soldiers with the differences in firing a weapon at sea as opposed to on land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)

