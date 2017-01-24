U.S. Army mariners, of the 411th Transportation Company, fire an Mark 19 40mm grenade machine gun at an inflatable target known as a killer tomato during a sea based gunnery range aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5) on January 24, 2017. Sea based gunnery ranges are designed to familiarize Soldiers with the differences in firing a weapon at sea as opposed to on land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 08:05
|Photo ID:
|3190033
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-QW629-116
|Resolution:
|3449x2463
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato
LEAVE A COMMENT