U.S. Army mariners, of the 411th Transportation Company, don firefighting gear during a fire drill aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5)on January 24, 2017. Fire drills are one of three drills that are required by federal regulation to be conducted weekly aboard Army watercraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 08:04 Photo ID: 3190038 VIRIN: 170124-A-QW629-076 Resolution: 3467x2476 Size: 1.89 MB Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.