    Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 4 of 5]

    Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Kayla Pfertsh, of the 411th Transportation Company, fires a M2 machine gun at an inflatable target known as a killer tomato during a sea based gunnery range aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5)on January 24, 2017. Sea based gunnery ranges are designed to familiarize Soldiers with the differences in firing a weapon at sea as opposed to on land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 08:04
    Photo ID: 3190034
    VIRIN: 170124-A-QW629-288
    Resolution: 3146x2247
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

