U.S. Army Spc. Kayla Pfertsh, of the 411th Transportation Company, fires a M2 machine gun at an inflatable target known as a killer tomato during a sea based gunnery range aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5)on January 24, 2017. Sea based gunnery ranges are designed to familiarize Soldiers with the differences in firing a weapon at sea as opposed to on land. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 08:04
|Photo ID:
|3190034
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-QW629-288
|Resolution:
|3146x2247
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato
