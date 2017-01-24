U.S. Army Sgt. Elia Bolawaqatabu, of the 411th Transportation Company, pilots a rescue boat during a man overboard drill aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5) on January 24, 2017. Man overboard drills are one of three drills that are required by federal regulation to be conducted weekly aboard Army watercraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 08:04
|Photo ID:
|3190037
|VIRIN:
|170124-A-QW629-024
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato
LEAVE A COMMENT