U.S. Army Sgt. Elia Bolawaqatabu, of the 411th Transportation Company, pilots a rescue boat during a man overboard drill aboard Logistics Support Vessel - 5 (LSV-5) on January 24, 2017. Man overboard drills are one of three drills that are required by federal regulation to be conducted weekly aboard Army watercraft. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeremy Bratt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 08:04 Photo ID: 3190037 VIRIN: 170124-A-QW629-024 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 3.57 MB Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Mariners destroy Killer Tomato [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Jeremy Bratt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.