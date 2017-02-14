Students in the February 13, 2017 Field Sanitation Team Training (FSTT) course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, learn the proper use of a wet bulb-globe temperature kit in order to determine the appropriate hydration requirements and work-rest cycle for troops operating in high temperatures. Injuries such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a serious threat to military personnel operating in warm climates, and one of many topics covered by the FSTT course in order to mitigate disease and non-battle related injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 07:18
|Photo ID:
|3183925
|VIRIN:
|170214-Z-HS473-0019
|Resolution:
|4449x2966
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint Field Sanitation Team Training [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
A joint approach to field sanitation
