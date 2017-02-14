(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Field Sanitation Team Training

    Joint Field Sanitation Team Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Students in the February 13, 2017 Field Sanitation Team Training (FSTT) course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, learn the proper use of a wet bulb-globe temperature kit in order to determine the appropriate hydration requirements and work-rest cycle for troops operating in high temperatures. Injuries such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a serious threat to military personnel operating in warm climates, and one of many topics covered by the FSTT course in order to mitigate disease and non-battle related injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    This work, Joint Field Sanitation Team Training [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A joint approach to field sanitation

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Field Sanitation
    FSTT
    DNBI

