Students in the February 13, 2017 Field Sanitation Team Training (FSTT) course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, learn the proper use of a wet bulb-globe temperature kit in order to determine the appropriate hydration requirements and work-rest cycle for troops operating in high temperatures. Injuries such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a serious threat to military personnel operating in warm climates, and one of many topics covered by the FSTT course in order to mitigate disease and non-battle related injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ This work, Joint Field Sanitation Team Training, by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.