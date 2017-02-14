U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Lapenna, left, U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Amy Neece and U.S. Army Spc. David Deherrera learn the chlorination process required to create potable water during a Field Sanitation Team Training course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 14, 2017. The course was conducted by members of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa surgeon cell, and included water purification methods, pest management, hot and cold weather injury prevention, proper waste disposal and preventative medicine measures while in field conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 07:18 Photo ID: 3183911 VIRIN: 170214-Z-HS473-0007 Resolution: 4503x3216 Size: 5.65 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint Field Sanitation Team Training [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.