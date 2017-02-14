(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Field Sanitation Team Training [Image 2 of 5]

    Joint Field Sanitation Team Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. and French military members demonstrate their ability to use a wet bulb-globe temperature (WBGT) kit during a Field Sanitation Team Training course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 14, 2017. The WBGT kit is an instrument for providing information on hot weather risks to the health of troops undergoing training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman) (Foreign service members name tape has been obscured for OPSEC)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 07:18
    Photo ID: 3183920
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-HS473-0017
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 9.01 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Field Sanitation Team Training [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A joint approach to field sanitation

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Field Sanitation
    FSTT
    DNBI

