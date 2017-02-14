Joint Field Sanitation Team Training

U.S. and French military members demonstrate their ability to use a wet bulb-globe temperature (WBGT) kit during a Field Sanitation Team Training course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 14, 2017. The WBGT kit is an instrument for providing information on hot weather risks to the health of troops undergoing training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman) (Foreign service members name tape has been obscured for OPSEC)

