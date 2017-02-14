Joint Field Sanitation Team Training

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Elizabeth Kim, officer in charge of environmental health for Camp Lemonnier, confers with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Pauline Jones, noncommissioned officer in charge of preventative medicine, during a Field Sanitation Team Training course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 14, 2017. As course instructors, Kim and Jones taught participating service members field sanitation practices proven to mitigate disease and non-battle related injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

