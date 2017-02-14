U.S. Army 1st Lt. Elizabeth Kim, officer in charge of environmental health for Camp Lemonnier, confers with U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Pauline Jones, noncommissioned officer in charge of preventative medicine, during a Field Sanitation Team Training course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 14, 2017. As course instructors, Kim and Jones taught participating service members field sanitation practices proven to mitigate disease and non-battle related injuries. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)
|02.14.2017
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
This work, Joint Field Sanitation Team Training [Image 1 of 5], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
A joint approach to field sanitation
