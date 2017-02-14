Joint Field Sanitation Team Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joaquin Crisostomo and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Richard Caramico, receive classroom instruction on the use of a wet bulb-globe temperature kit during a Field Sanitation Team Training course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 14, 2017. The course was conducted by members of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa surgeon cell, and included such topics as water purification, heat and cold injuries, pest management and preventative medicine measures while in field conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

