Staff Sgt. Ryan Malicki, left, and Senior Airman Ryan Donato, right, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly-Away Security Team members, monitor the flightline during a FAST drill at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 5, 2017. These teams are used when additional security is required at the aircraft’s destination. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations, by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.