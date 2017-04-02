Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations

Senior Airman Ryan Donato, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly-Away Security Team member, talks with his partner over radio during a FAST drill at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 5, 2017. These teams train often to overcome the challenge of the potential threats they face in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

