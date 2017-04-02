(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations [Image 1 of 5]

    Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.04.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Park 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Ryan Donato, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly-Away Security Team member, talks with his partner over radio during a FAST drill at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 5, 2017. These teams train often to overcome the challenge of the potential threats they face in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 05:41
    Photo ID: 3183757
    VIRIN: 170205-F-CA297-099
    Resolution: 5196x3712
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations
    Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations
    Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT