    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 5 of 5]

    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Henry Nokes, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly-Away Security Team member, secures a section of airfield outside a C-130 Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Nokes was responsible for securing a flank of the aircraft while Airmen with the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aid in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and Mosul offensive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 05:41
    Photo ID: 3183745
    VIRIN: 170204-F-YC884-0113
    Resolution: 4659x2897
    Size: 13.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

