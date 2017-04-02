Senior Airman Henry Nokes, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly-Away Security Team member, secures a section of airfield outside a C-130 Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Nokes was responsible for securing a flank of the aircraft while Airmen with the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aid in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and Mosul offensive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 05:41
|Photo ID:
|3183748
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-YC884-0126
|Resolution:
|4764x3000
|Size:
|16.84 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
