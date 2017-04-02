Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

Senior Airman Henry Nokes, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly-Away Security Team member, secures a section of airfield outside a C-130 Hercules at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Nokes was responsible for securing a flank of the aircraft while Airmen with the 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aid in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and Mosul offensive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

