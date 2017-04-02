Staff Sgt. Ryan Malicki, left, and Senior Airman Ryan Donato, right, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Fly-Away Security Team members, run off the cargo ramp of a C-130H Hercules during a FAST drill at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 5, 2017. These teams are responsible for protecting the aircraft, its crew members, and the cargo from potential adversaries in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Andrew Park)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.23.2017 05:41 Photo ID: 3183751 VIRIN: 170205-F-CA297-055 Resolution: 5196x3712 Size: 2.23 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces provides FAST protection to aircrews in austere locations [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Andrew Park, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.