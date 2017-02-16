(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day [Image 1 of 7]

    2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Caine Scholes 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division demonstrate how to evacuate a casualty February 16, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. during the battalion’s annual recognition of Sarah Borginnis Day. Sarah Borginnis was a U.S. Army laundress who aided troops during the U.S.-Mexico War. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caine Scholes/released)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 20:21
    Photo ID: 3182457
    VIRIN: 170217-A-AR220-003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Caine Scholes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    obstacle course
    combat lifesaver
    Army Family
    Sarah Borginnis
    weapon assembly

