2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day

Soldiers of 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division demonstrate how to apply field dressing February 16, 2017 at Fort Stewart Ga. during the battalion’s annual recognition of Sarah Borginnis Day. Sarah Borginnis was a U.S. Army laundress who aided troops during the U.S.-Mexico War. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caine Scholes/released)

