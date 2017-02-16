(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day [Image 2 of 7]

    2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Caine Scholes 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    A spouse of a Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Soldier, maneuvers over a low wall at the Marne Mile obstacle course February 16, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. during the battalion’s annual recognition of Sarah Borginnis Day. Sarah Borginnis was a U.S. Army laundress who aided troops during the U.S.-Mexico War. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caine Scholes/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 20:21
    Photo ID: 3182454
    VIRIN: 170216-A-AR220-011
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Caine Scholes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    obstacle course
    combat lifesaver
    Army Family
    Sarah Borginnis
    weapon assembly

