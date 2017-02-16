A spouse of a Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, disassembles an M4 carbine February 16, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. during the battalion’s annual recognition of Sarah Borginnis Day. Sarah Borginnis was a U.S. Army laundress who aided troops during the U.S.-Mexico War. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caine Scholes/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 20:21 Photo ID: 3182447 VIRIN: 170216-A-AR220-005 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.27 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Caine Scholes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.