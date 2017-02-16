2-7IN spouses learn Soldier skills for Sarah Borginnis Day

Spouses of Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, pick up a weighted litter February 16, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. during the battalion’s annual recognition of Sarah Borginnis Day. Sarah Borginnis was a U.S. Army laundress who aided troops during the U.S.-Mexico War. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Caine Scholes/released)
