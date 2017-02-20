(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFFHWC IHO Pres. Washington

    AFFHWC IHO Pres. Washington

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Army Multimedia & Visual Information Directorate

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, the commander of Joint Force Headquarters - National Capitol Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, salutes while the national anthem plays during a President's Day ceremony at President George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate in Alexandria, Va., Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Zane Ecklund)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 13:19
    Photo ID: 3181409
    VIRIN: 170220-A-NN926-421
    Resolution: 2851x1898
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFFHWC IHO Pres. Washington [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    President's Day

