U.S. Soldiers with the Commander-in-Chief's Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), demonstrate an infantry charge during a President's Day ceremony at President George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate in Alexandria, Va., Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Zane Ecklund)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 13:19
|Location:
|VA, US
This work, AFFHWC IHO Pres. Washington [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
