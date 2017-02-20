AFFHWC IHO Pres. Washington

U.S. Soldiers with the Commander-and-Chief's Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), perform a live fire demonstration during a President's Day ceremony at President George Washington's Mount Vernon Estate in Alexandria, Va., Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Zane Ecklund)

