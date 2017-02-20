AFFHWC IHO Pres. Washington

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bradley A. Becker, the commander of Joint Force Headquarters - National Capitol Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington, and Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) arrive at the tomb of President George Washington to participate in a wreath laying ceremony for a President's Day ceremony at Washington's Mount Vernon Estate in Alexandria, Va., Feb. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Zane Ecklund)

