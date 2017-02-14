U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Alec Hubbard listens to the instructors during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The week-long assessment tested the cadets mentally and physically to see if they had what it takes to be selected for the Tactical Air Control Party school house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:23 Photo ID: 3181103 VIRIN: 170214-F-NZ143-1103 Resolution: 3000x2127 Size: 3.38 MB Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Awaiting instructions [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.