U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Alec Hubbard listens to the instructors during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The week-long assessment tested the cadets mentally and physically to see if they had what it takes to be selected for the Tactical Air Control Party school house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:23
|Photo ID:
|3181103
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-NZ143-1103
|Resolution:
|3000x2127
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
This work, Awaiting instructions [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
