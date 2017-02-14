U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Matthew Coley leads an exercise during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The cadets were divided into two groups for the tasked obstacle portion of the assessment, leaving the other group time to workout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:23
|Photo ID:
|3181085
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-NZ143-1030
|Resolution:
|3000x2101
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Getting loud [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT