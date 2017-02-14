U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Matthew Coley leads an exercise during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The cadets were divided into two groups for the tasked obstacle portion of the assessment, leaving the other group time to workout. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:23 Photo ID: 3181085 VIRIN: 170214-F-NZ143-1030 Resolution: 3000x2101 Size: 3.15 MB Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Getting loud [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.