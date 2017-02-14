U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Andrew Beckwith squats during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The cadre pushed the cadets physically to determine if they had what it takes to progress to the Tactical Air Control Party school house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:23
|Photo ID:
|3181099
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-NZ143-1078
|Resolution:
|3000x1875
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
This work, Night squat [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
