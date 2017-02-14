Do it right

Staff Sgt. Daniel Clark, 553d Battlefield Airmen Training Squadron Tactical Air Control Party instructor, yells at U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Bowman Benge during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The week-long assessment allows current ALOs and enlisted cadre to decide if the cadets are worthy of progressing to the Tactical Air Control Party school house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

