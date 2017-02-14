(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Work together

    CAMP BULLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf 

    Moody Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in a skills building task during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The cadets were forced to use critical thinking skills to complete tasked obstacles as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 10:23
    Photo ID: 3181082
    VIRIN: 170214-F-NZ143-1006
    Resolution: 3000x2162
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: CAMP BULLIS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Work together [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    TACP
    Air Liaison Officer
    ALO
    93d AGOW
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ground Air Support

