U.S. Air Force Academy cadets participate in a skills building task during the Air Liaison Officer Aptitude Assessment, Feb. 14, at Camp Bullis, Texas. The cadets were forced to use critical thinking skills to complete tasked obstacles as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 10:23
|Photo ID:
|3181082
|VIRIN:
|170214-F-NZ143-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x2162
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BULLIS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Work together [Image 1 of 10], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
