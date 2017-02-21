A U.S. Sailor speaks with D’Arcy Neller, wife of Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, aboard the USS John Finn DDG 113, Pascagoula, Miss., Feb. 21, 2017. Neller received a tour of the USS John Finn DDG 113 after the keel laying ceremony for Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
This work, Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
