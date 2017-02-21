Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony

A U.S. Sailor speaks with D’Arcy Neller, wife of Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, aboard the USS John Finn DDG 113, Pascagoula, Miss., Feb. 21, 2017. Neller received a tour of the USS John Finn DDG 113 after the keel laying ceremony for Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

