Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, tours Ingalls Shipbuilding after the keel laying ceremony for Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121, Pascagoula, Miss., Feb. 21, 2017. D’Arcy Neller was the ship’s sponsor for the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
This work, Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
