Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony

Jeremy Lally, structural welder for Ingalls Shipbuilding, welds the initials of D’Arcy Neller, wife of Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, during the keel laying ceremony for Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121, at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Miss., Feb. 21, 2017. D’Arcy Neller was the ship’s sponsor for the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

