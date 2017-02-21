(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony [Image 6 of 14]

    Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony

    PASCAGOULA, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Samantha Braun 

    HQMC Combat Camera

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, speaks with a guest after the keel laying ceremony for Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121, at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Miss., Feb. 21, 2017. D’Arcy Neller was the ship’s sponsor for the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 18:50
    Photo ID: 3179494
    VIRIN: 170221-M-EL431-0165
    Resolution: 2552x3267
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PASCAGOULA, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony [Image 1 of 14], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

