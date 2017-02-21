Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121 Keel Laying Ceremony

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, center, speaks with family members of Lt. Gen. Frank E. Petersen, U.S. Marine Corps’ first black aviator, after the keel laying ceremony for Frank E. Petersen, Jr. DDG 121, at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Miss., Feb. 21, 2017. D’Arcy Neller was the ship’s sponsor for the ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

