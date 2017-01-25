(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    22 CDTF members complete CLS course

    22 CDTF members complete CLS course

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Brianne Roudebush 

    California Counterdrug Task Force

    Sgt. Willie Holmes, a member of the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force ground tactical team, treats a wound during the practical exercise portion of the Combat Lifesaver course Jan. 25, 2017 in Sacramento. 22 members of the task force completed the two-day course, which included training in the fundamentals of trauma treatment such as hemorrhage control, opening and maintaining an airway, and treating injuries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 13:14
    Photo ID: 3178543
    VIRIN: 170125-Z-QO726-005
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22 CDTF members complete CLS course [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Brianne Roudebush, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Combat Lifesaver
    California National Guard
    CLS
    Soldiers
    USA
    Counterdrug Task Force
    Cal Guard
    CDTF

