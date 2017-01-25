22 CDTF members complete CLS course

Staff Sgt. Christopher Gonzales and Sgt. John Parmer, members of the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force ground tactical team, treat a head wound during the practical exercise portion of the Combat Lifesaver course Jan. 25 in Sacramento. 22 members of the task force completed the two-day course, which included training in the fundamentals of trauma treatment such as hemorrhage control, opening and maintaining an airway, and treating injuries.

