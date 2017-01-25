Sgt. John Parmer, a member of the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force ground tactical team, treats a burn wound during the practical exercise portion of the Combat Lifesaver course Jan. 25 in Sacramento. 22 members of the task force completed the two-day course, which included training in the fundamentals of trauma treatment such as hemorrhage control, opening and maintaining an airway, and treating injuries.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 13:14
|Photo ID:
|3178536
|VIRIN:
|170125-Z-QO726-002
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 22 CDTF members complete CLS course [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Brianne Roudebush, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
22 CDTF members complete CLS course
LEAVE A COMMENT