Spc. Shawn Lovato, a member of the California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force ground tactical team, looks for additional injuries during the practical exercise portion of the Combat Lifesaver course Jan. 25, 2017 in Sacramento. 22 members of the task force completed the two-day course, which included training in the fundamentals of trauma treatment such as hemorrhage control, opening and maintaining an airway, and treating injuries.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 13:14
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
This work, 22 CDTF members complete CLS course [Image 1 of 5], by SGT Brianne Roudebush, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
