(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-9 FA calls for their best [Image 1 of 5]

    1-9 FA calls for their best

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spc. Joseph Franco, a forward observer from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery loads a magazine into his M4 carbine during a stress shoot February 2, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. This stress shoot was part of a Best FiST, fire support team, competition, which determines the most skilled team of forward observers. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:27
    Photo ID: 3178208
    VIRIN: 170209-A-GJ796-0414
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 FA calls for their best [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Wyatt Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    1-9 FA calls for their best
    1-9 FA calls for their best
    1-9 FA calls for their best
    1-9 FA calls for their best
    1-9 FA calls for their best

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    stress shoot
    forward observer
    artillery
    1-9
    fire support team
    best fist

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT