    1-9 FA calls for their best [Image 4 of 5]

    1-9 FA calls for their best

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Forward observers from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery do burpees to elevate their heart rates for a stress shoot February 2, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. This stress shoot was part of a Best FiST, fire support team, competition, which determines the most skilled team of forward observers in the battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released)

    This work, 1-9 FA calls for their best [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Wyatt Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

