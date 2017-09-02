Forward observers from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery coordinate with headquarters elements to plan fire missions during a Best FiST, fire support team, competition February 2, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. The Best FiST competition is a biannual event to determine the best team of forward observers in the battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:26
|Photo ID:
|3178202
|VIRIN:
|170209-A-GJ796-0042
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-9 FA calls for their best [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Wyatt Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
