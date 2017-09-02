1-9 FA calls for their best

Forward observers from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery coordinate with headquarters elements to plan fire missions during a Best FiST, fire support team, competition February 2, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. The Best FiST competition is a biannual event to determine the best team of forward observers in the battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released)

