Forward observers from 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery fire M4 carbines during a stress shoot February 2, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Ga. This stress shoot was part of a Best FiST, fire support team, competition, which determines the most skilled team of forward observers in the battalion. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Wyatt Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:27
|Photo ID:
|3178206
|VIRIN:
|170209-A-GJ796-0271
|Resolution:
|3065x2043
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-9 FA calls for their best [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Wyatt Davis, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
