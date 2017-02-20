Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Corcoran, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 12:22
|Photo ID:
|3176970
|VIRIN:
|170220-D-GO396-0018
|Resolution:
|3997x2665
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|IRBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD visits Iraq [Image 1 of 17], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT