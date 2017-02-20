Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts a signals check between U.S. and coalition leadership at the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve headquarters in Irbil, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 12:22
|Photo ID:
|3176976
|VIRIN:
|170220-D-GO396-0135
|Resolution:
|4902x2217
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|IRBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD visits CJTF-OIR [Image 1 of 17], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
