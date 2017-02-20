Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts a signals check between U.S. and coalition leadership at the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve headquarters in Irbil, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 12:22 Photo ID: 3176976 VIRIN: 170220-D-GO396-0135 Resolution: 4902x2217 Size: 2.65 MB Location: IRBIL, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD visits CJTF-OIR [Image 1 of 17], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.